Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 32,600 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 273.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $99,386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $8,187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,766,000 after acquiring an additional 362,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UA stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

