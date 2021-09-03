Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

