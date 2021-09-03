Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ingevity by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

