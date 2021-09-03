Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 522.4% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $407,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 292,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,985 shares of company stock worth $9,304,329 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $78.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average is $140.51.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.