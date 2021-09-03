Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

