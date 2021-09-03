Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,972. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

