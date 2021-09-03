Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE:HE opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

