Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 8th (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward’s (NYSE:HAYW) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Hayward had issued 40,277,778 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

