HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 297.61% from the stock’s current price.

FTRP stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Field Trip Health has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

