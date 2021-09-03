Head-To-Head Review: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) versus Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CareMax alerts:

This table compares CareMax and Capital Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.20 -$295.37 million N/A N/A

CareMax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Senior Living.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Capital Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CareMax and Capital Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareMax currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.60%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Senior Living beats CareMax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.