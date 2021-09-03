Helex Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Helex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helex has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,770.72 and approximately $5,635.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Helex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00061467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00128645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00787777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Buying and Selling Helex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.