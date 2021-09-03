HempCoin Price Tops $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,097.98 or 0.99635623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00065477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009544 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,251,764 coins and its circulating supply is 263,116,614 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

