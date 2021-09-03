Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.56% of Herman Miller worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

