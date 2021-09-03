HEROcoin Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $96,702.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00061825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00123437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00789350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046967 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.