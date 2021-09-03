Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

