Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,967.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.