Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $97.54 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 169.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

