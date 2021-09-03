High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Update

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 133,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 18,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $186,585.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 73,596 shares of company stock worth $727,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 305.0% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 51,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

PCF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 48,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,956. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

