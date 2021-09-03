Highside Global Management LLC Has $25.24 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Highside Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 10.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $25,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pinterest by 35.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Pinterest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Pinterest by 51.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,562,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,305,603. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $3,015,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 963,470 shares of company stock worth $68,318,722. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PINS. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.