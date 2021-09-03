HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 387,159 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $153,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,516. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

