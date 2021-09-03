HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $85,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,507. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

