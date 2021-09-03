HighTower Advisors LLC Has $127.01 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,225 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $127,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,398.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 280,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 261,900 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 535,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $62,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 64,882 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.60.

ABT traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,747. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $228.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

