HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $109,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $144.80. 280,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,971,024. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

