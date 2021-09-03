HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 139,659 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,362,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,659 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $99,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,276. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

