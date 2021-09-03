Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 1,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,092,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.26 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares worth $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

