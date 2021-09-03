Holger Bartel Sells 9,502 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $119,535.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at $452,515.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of 627.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2,075.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.