Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 707,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,550. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. Hologic has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.