Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 663,199 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hologic were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hologic by 997.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

HOLX opened at $80.32 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

