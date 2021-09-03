Honest Trading Down 1.3% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $15,821.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00066744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00131510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00155682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07869355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,695.82 or 0.99973951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.61 or 0.00811956 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

