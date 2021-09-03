Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.36. 1,558,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

