Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and approximately $699,221.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00064570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.98 or 0.00131972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.07 or 0.07808098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.15 or 0.99986722 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.49 or 0.00816641 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

