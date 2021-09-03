Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.15. 70,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,154. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

