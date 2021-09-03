Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.11. 156,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.