Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 185,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

