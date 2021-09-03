Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 13.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $5,387,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.39. 588,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.19.

