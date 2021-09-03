Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 3,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2,667.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 590,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPCE traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 31,061,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,146,227. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

