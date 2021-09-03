Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

