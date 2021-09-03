Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.