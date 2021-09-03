Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $421,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 574,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,462,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 14,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,928,000 after purchasing an additional 104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,812,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,732,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.