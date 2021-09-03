Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 204 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 13,454,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,675,859. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

