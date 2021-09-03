Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.18. 1,617,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

