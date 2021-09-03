H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRUFF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $13.10 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

