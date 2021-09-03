Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Cut to GBX 280 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Hunting stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.78) on Tuesday. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm has a market cap of £350.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -0.19%.

In other Hunting news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

