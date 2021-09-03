Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 647,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 767,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375 shares of company stock worth $79,925. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,473. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.29 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

