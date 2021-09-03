Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 628,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

HYFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

HYFM stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -356.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

