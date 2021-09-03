IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp accounts for 1.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

