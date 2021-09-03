Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 604,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. Ichor has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

