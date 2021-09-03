iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Short Interest Update

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iEntertainment Network stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. iEntertainment Network has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About iEntertainment Network

iEntertainment Network, Inc develops and publishes proprietary Internet, mobile and online multi-player games. It offers online games such as Outdoors Unlimited, WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, Armored Assault, and Helbreath. The company was founded by John W. Stealey on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Cary, NC.

