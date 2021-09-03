iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) Short Interest Update

iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IENT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iEntertainment Network stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. iEntertainment Network has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.12.
About iEntertainment Network
Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for iEntertainment Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iEntertainment Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.