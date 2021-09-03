IMC Chicago LLC Acquires 64,659 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,659 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $180,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $17.56. 11,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

