ImmunoGen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,038 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,582% compared to the average daily volume of 76 put options.

IMGN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,214. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.